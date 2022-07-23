Left Menu

Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones

Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said. Police had launched the probe after a man was robbed of his mobile phone in suburban Mankhurd a few days back, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:49 IST
Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones
  • Country:
  • India

Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said. The gang was involved in robbing mobile phones and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Nepal through agents. Police have recovered 25 expensive iPhones from their possession, an official said. Police had launched the probe after a man was robbed of his mobile phone in suburban Mankhurd a few days back, he said. ''A person was nabbed while probing this case. He led the police to the man who had purchased the stolen mobile phone. Police recovered 32 mobile phones, including 21 iPhones, from his possession. On the information given by him, another 46 mobile phones including four iPhones recovered and six other accused were arrested,'' he said. All the seven accused were booked under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and other charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A local court on Saturday remanded them in police custody till July 27, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022