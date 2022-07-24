Athletics-Reigning champion Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles heats

Reigning champion Nia Ali of the United States crashed out of her 100 metres hurdles heat at the World Championships on Saturday as she hit a hurdle and fell to the track.

The American had the early lead and was battling Jamaican Britany Anderson when she scraped her knee on the penultimate barrier at Hayward Field.

Ali wobbled and tried to recover but could not regain her momentum as she was unable to get her lead leg over the final hurdle before crashing onto the track and could only watch as the rest of the field crossed the finish line.

