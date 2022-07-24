Left Menu

Girl child raped by teenage boy in UP village

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a village in Wazirganj area here, police said on Sunday. A 13-year-old boy took the girl to a secluded place on Saturday and raped her, the victims mother alleged in her complaint, police said.

Girl child raped by teenage boy in UP village
A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a village in Wazirganj area here, police said on Sunday. A 13-year-old boy took the girl to a secluded place on Saturday and raped her, the victim's mother alleged in her complaint, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said that the accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board from where he was sent to juvenile home. The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination, he said.

