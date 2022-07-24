Left Menu

2 women, 1 man succumb to burns after blaze at candle making unit in K'taka

Police said the factory started operations only recently.Among the injured, three persons breathed their last in hospital. All three persons were local residents.The police have arrested the manager of the factory while the owner is reportedly at large.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 24-07-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 16:12 IST
2 women, 1 man succumb to burns after blaze at candle making unit in K'taka
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, who were scalded in a fire tragedy at a sparkler birthday candle manufacturing factory, have succumbed to their injuries, police here said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in the factory at Tarihal Industrial Area in the district injuring at least eight people.

The entire unit was gutted in the blaze and police are investigating the cause behind the fire. Police said the factory started operations only recently.

Among the injured, three persons breathed their last in the hospital. The condition of the other injured persons is said to be serious.

The deceased were identified as Vijayalakshmi Ichchanagar (34), Gouramma Hiremnath (45), and Malesh Haddannavar (27). All three persons were local residents.

The police have arrested the manager of the factory while the owner is reportedly at large. A manhunt has been launched to trace the owner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022