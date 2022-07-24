Left Menu

5 booked under anti-cow slaughter act in UP

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 24-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 17:06 IST
Gonda (UP), Jul 24 (PTI ) A case has been registered against five persons under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in Colonelganj police station area of ​​Gonda district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said that a calf, tied at the door of Pushpa Devi, a resident of Barbatpur village in the police station area, had gone missing about a month ago.

It was learned that with the connivance of some people of the Alipur village, had stolen the calf. The woman had complained about the theft and slaughter of her calf at the local police station.

On her complaint, a case has been registered against Jameel and Javed residents of Barbatpur village and Zubair, Ashiq Ali and Zubair under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, he said.

The police is investigating the matter, the ASP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

