Woman assaulted in Mumbai road rage; brother-sister duo among three held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A road rage incident in Mumbai led to the abduction of a 37-year-old beautician riding a two-wheeler allegedly by a man and his sister in suburban Khar, following which three persons were arrested on Sunday, police said. The accused woman, whose car dashed against the two-wheeler of the beautician, is identified as Aaya Kadawala and her brother as Faiz Kadawala, an official said. The incident occurred on the Khar link road on Saturday late night when a car allegedly driven by Aaya dashed against the two-wheeler of the complainant, leading to a heated argument between them, he said. Meanwhile, Aaya called up her brother Faiz who in turn asked his friends to reach the spot.

''They all started abusing and assaulting the complainant woman and her cousin brother. The accused took away her gold chain and two-wheeler and bundled her into their car. They drove to a hotel in Bandra where they again abused and threatened the woman,'' the official said quoting the First Information Report (FIR). In her FIR, the woman named the brother-sister duo and five unidentified persons. Police on Sunday arrested Aaya, Faiz, and one more person under various sections, including 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 392 (Punishment for robbery), of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

