Mumbai: Two more arrested in connection with Dharavi man's killing

The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old man in Dharavi area of the city, an official said.

Earlier this morning, several residents of Kamraj Nagar locality gathered outside the Dharavi police station demanding that all the accused involved in the crime be arrested, the official said.

The police have so far arrested three accused in the case, and a hunt is on for one more person, he said. Vishalraj Nadar, a kabaddi player, was allegedly bludgeoned to death during a scuffle with Mallesh Chitankadi (32) in Kamraj Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.

Chitankadi had allegedly smashed Nadar's head with a cricket stump during the fight, he said.

The police had nabbed Chitankadi within an hour of the incident, while two more accused were apprehended during the day, the official said.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered in this regard, he added.

