Left Menu

Mumbai: Two more arrested in connection with Dharavi man's killing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 20:14 IST
Mumbai: Two more arrested in connection with Dharavi man's killing
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old man in Dharavi area of the city, an official said.

Earlier this morning, several residents of Kamraj Nagar locality gathered outside the Dharavi police station demanding that all the accused involved in the crime be arrested, the official said.

The police have so far arrested three accused in the case, and a hunt is on for one more person, he said. Vishalraj Nadar, a kabaddi player, was allegedly bludgeoned to death during a scuffle with Mallesh Chitankadi (32) in Kamraj Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.

Chitankadi had allegedly smashed Nadar's head with a cricket stump during the fight, he said.

The police had nabbed Chitankadi within an hour of the incident, while two more accused were apprehended during the day, the official said.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered in this regard, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022