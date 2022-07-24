Six arrested with synthetic drugs

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 21:25 IST
Six people were arrested from Fort Kochi area near here and synthetic drugs including LSD stamps, MDMA and others were seized from them, police said on Sunday.

Kochi residents Erik Freddy (22), Rishad (22), Sijas (28), Mathew Manuel (21), Benson (21) and Vishnu (24) were arrested on Saturday during a raid, police said.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by the city police commissioner C H Nagaraju.

Police have seized 16 LSD stamps, 2.23 grams of MDMA and 65 grams of hashish oil from the arrested youth.

The raid was conducted near Fort Kochi and Mattancherry regions after police received secret information that drugs were being smuggled into the state in luxury vehicles for sale among youngsters.

Police said the accused smuggled drugs from Bangalore and used to sell them in the state and led a lavish lifestyle. Police said one accused was absconding and the rest of them were remanded in judicial custody.

