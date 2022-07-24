Left Menu

Northern Army commander calls on J-K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-07-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 21:51 IST
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed the current security scenario and the overall security management in the Union Territory.

The General Officer Commanding in Chief was accompanied by GOC 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor and Lt General discussed the current security scenario and the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Sinha was briefed about the active role and efforts of the Army and other security forces in ensuring safe and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, besides security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor commended the significant role of the Army in maintaining peace, harmony and ensuring a secure environment for the people in J & K, and providing assistance to the people in times of need.

