Maha: Cops register case after hoarding congratulating Murmu found torn in Vasai

A hoarding put up by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers congratulating President-elect Droupadi Murmu was found torn on Sunday in Vasai city in Maharashtra, prompting the police to launch a probe. Agitated BJP workers pulled down the damaged hoarding on Sunday night and demanded strict action against the culprits.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-07-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 22:45 IST
A hoarding put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers congratulating President-elect Droupadi Murmu was found torn on Sunday in Vasai city in Maharashtra, prompting the police to launch a probe. On the complaint lodged by activists of BJP, a case was registered at the Manikpur police station at Vasai in the Palghar district under section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons, an official said. The hoarding with the picture of Murmu was found damaged, he said. Nobody is arrested so far. Agitated BJP workers pulled down the damaged hoarding on Sunday night and demanded strict action against the culprits.

