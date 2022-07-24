Two more held in woman police officer death case in J'khand

Two more persons were arrested for allegedly being involved in an incident, in which a woman police officer was mowed down in Jharkhand's Ranchi district by a pickup van, police said on Sunday.

Overall four accused have been apprehended in the case so far, he said.

''We had arrested a person yesterday, and now apprehended his father and brother,'' Ranchi superintendent of police (city) Anshuman Kumar said. Sandhya Topno, a 32-year-old police sub-inspector, was conducting the checking drive at Tupudana on the outskirts of Ranchi, when the speeding vehicle allegedly smuggling cattle ran over her on July 20 and fled.

The driver of the pickup van was caught earlier. Barring the driver, the three others were earlier accused of being involved in cattle smuggling, the SP said. The investigation into the death of the woman police officer is underway, he added.

