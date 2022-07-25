Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis breaks pole vault world record at World Championships

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Sunday, jumping 6.21 metres on his second attempt at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 22-year-old improved upon his own previous landmark performance by one centimetre, en route to claiming his first men's pole vault world title.

