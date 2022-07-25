Left Menu

Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis breaks pole vault world record at World Championships

Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 25-07-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 08:38 IST
Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Sunday, jumping 6.21 metres on his second attempt at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 22-year-old improved upon his own previous landmark performance by one centimetre, en route to claiming his first men's pole vault world title.

