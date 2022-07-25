Left Menu

U.S. helicopters hold first live-fire drills in S.Korea since 2019

U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters based in South Korea are holding live-fire drills with rockets and guns for the first time since 2019, as the allies step up military exercises amid tension with North Korea. Training resumed at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex just south of the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) along the border, after having been cancelled in recent years when those living nearby complained about noise and safety concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 10:43 IST
U.S. helicopters hold first live-fire drills in S.Korea since 2019
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters based in South Korea are holding live-fire drills with rockets and guns for the first time since 2019, as the allies step up military exercises amid tension with North Korea.

Training resumed at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex just south of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) along the border, after having been cancelled in recent years when those living nearby complained about noise and safety concerns. Over the past week, AH-64E v6 Apache helicopters engaged in certification drills, and video images and photographs released by the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division showed.

"Crews are qualifying during both day and night on the AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Hydra 70 rocket and 30mm canon," the division said on Twitter. The drills come as the allies announced they would resume other live field training during joint exercises scaled back for several years because of COVID-19 and efforts to reduce tension with the North.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to "normalise" joint drills and boost deterrence against the North. It was unclear what decision led to the resumption of the Apache drills, and neither U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) nor South Korea's defence ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

The lack of live-fire training had been a "big problem" for the U.S. pilots and crews, a former senior U.S. defence official said. "They were less ready by the time they left (South Korea) than when they arrived," he told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. military operations.

During the period of no live-fire drills, the Pentagon paid to send Apache crews back to the United States for qualification exercises every quarter, he added. The problem was exacerbated when the U.S. military permanently stationed a previously rotational Apache unit in South Korea in February, he said.

The administration of former South Korean President Moon Jae-in had no interest in overcoming the political problems and resuming the drills, the former official said, predicting that Yoon is likely to make more progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022