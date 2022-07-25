Left Menu

Body of retired bank employee found in river in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-07-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 11:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A senior citizen was found dead in Nethravati river near Adamkudru in the city here in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vishwanatha (65), a retired bank employee. He had left his home on Sunday morning, telling family members that he was going to get his blood pressure checked.

The family registered a missing complaint with the police on Sunday evening after their enquiries turned futile.

Police, with the help of locals, conducted a search in the river and his body was recovered late in the night.

It is suspected that the man ended his life by jumping into the river, they said.

