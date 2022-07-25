Left Menu

Bengal: Cop, two others injured in explosion inside police station

PTI | Baharampur | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:45 IST
At least three people, including a police officer, were injured when battery stored inside a police station in West Bengal's Murshidabad district exploded on Monday, officials said.

The blast took place inside the storeroom in Baharampur police station, they said.

Sub-inspector Krishnendu Goswami and two civic volunteers suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College, the officials said.

''CCTV footage of the police station is being examined, and the storeroom has been sealed,” a senior police officer said.

