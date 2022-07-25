Oppn BJP slams Chhattisgarh govt over law and order situation

The Opposition BJP on Monday slammed the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, alleging that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state, which has become a safe haven for criminals from other states.

Raising the issue during the zero hour in the legislative Assembly, senior BJP MLAs Brijmohan Agrawal, Shivratan Sharma and Ajay Chandrakar said that the incidents of rape, murder, looting and blackmailing were on the rise in the state.

The legislators further claimed that the state ranked 4th for murders in the country.

“The state, which was once known as a land of peace, has now become a safe haven for offenders. A deaf and mute man was brutally murdered by a minor girl in broad daylight on a main road in the capital on Sunday,” Sharma said.

Leader of Opposition Dharam Lal Kaushik alleged that review meetings over law and order situations were being held just to show off, as criminals are no longer afraid of the police.

''Not a single day goes by without a report of some incident of stabbing in the state. Fearing action by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, criminals have fled from there and taken shelter in Chhattisgarh,'' Kaushik said, alleging that criminals from other states were responsible for majority of the heinous crimes in Chhattisgarh.

BJP MLAs further claimed that gangs involved in the theft of coal, iron and diesel were active in the state, and demanded a discussion on the issue by moving an adjournment motion notice, which was rejected by senior Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu, who was in the chair.

The Opposition members raised slogans against the state government, and the chair adjourned the proceedings for five minutes due to the pandemonium.

After the House resumed, the BJP MLAs raised the issue of government employees who are on strike for five days from Monday for their various demands, including a hike in the dearness allowance and house rent allowance (HRA).

Accusing the Congress government of not fulfilling poll promises made to government employees, BJP legislators demanded a discussion on the issue by moving another adjournment motion notice.

However, the chair proceeded with the further listed business of the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)