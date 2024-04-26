Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan postpones White House visit -Bloomberg

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is postponing his visit to the White House, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

U.S. and Turkish officials in March had said the two leaders would meet May 9 at the White House.

