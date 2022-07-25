Heroin worth Rs 12 crore seized, four arrested in Assam

Heroin worth Rs 12 crore has been seized and four people have been arrested in separate incidents in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Police and CRPF personnel intercepted a vehicle in Rengma Basti in Khatkhati Police Station area on Sunday evening and seized 1,330 kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore from it, an officer said.

Three occupants of the vehicle -- two residents of Manipur and one of Nagaland – have been arrested, he said.

In another incident, police seized 241 gm of heroin worth Rs 2 crore from a vehicle during routine checking in Dillai in Bokajan Police Station area and arrested the driver on Sunday.

