Ukraine says it has destroyed 50 ammunition depots using HIMARS in war with Russia

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using U.S-supplied HIMARS rocket systems in the war with Russia, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday. "This cuts their (Russian) logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling," he said in televised comments. Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov's remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov's remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Russia did not immediately comment.

