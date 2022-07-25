Ukraine says it has destroyed 50 ammunition depots using HIMARS in war with Russia
Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using U.S-supplied HIMARS rocket systems in the war with Russia, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday. "This cuts their (Russian) logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling," he said in televised comments. Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov's remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using U.S-supplied HIMARS rocket systems in the war with Russia, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday. "This cuts their (Russian) logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling," he said in televised comments.
Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov's remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Russia did not immediately comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada will return repaired turbine for Nord Stream 1, expand sanctions on Russia
WRAPUP 8-Russia threatens broad Ukraine offensive as U.S. presses China over war stance
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Ukraine's Donbas, killing six - local governor