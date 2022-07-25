Left Menu

Delhi Congress stages protest against excise policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:49 IST
Representative Image
The Delhi Congress on Monday said it staged a protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here, demanding his resignation over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the city government's excise policy.

Leaders and workers of the party gathered in Patparganj holding banners and raised slogans against Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress had accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of being ''knee-deep in corruption'' and submitted a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, seeking a probe into the liquor policy.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recently recommended a CBI probe into the policy.

According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'', to provide post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

