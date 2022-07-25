Delhi Congress stages protest against excise policy

The Delhi Congress on Monday said it staged a protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here, demanding his resignation over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the city government's excise policy.

Leaders and workers of the party gathered in Patparganj holding banners and raised slogans against Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress had accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of being ''knee-deep in corruption'' and submitted a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, seeking a probe into the liquor policy.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recently recommended a CBI probe into the policy.

According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'', to provide post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)