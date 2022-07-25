Left Menu

France condemns Myanmar junta's execution of four democracy activists

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:47 IST
France condemns Myanmar junta's execution of four democracy activists
  France

France condemned on Monday the execution of four demoncracy activists in Myanmar by Myanmar's ruling military.

The French foreign ministry said it was renewing calls for talks between the Myanmar junta and other political parties in the country, and for an end to violence there.

