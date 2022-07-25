France condemns Myanmar junta's execution of four democracy activists
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:47 IST
- Country:
- France
France condemned on Monday the execution of four demoncracy activists in Myanmar by Myanmar's ruling military.
The French foreign ministry said it was renewing calls for talks between the Myanmar junta and other political parties in the country, and for an end to violence there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
