Left Menu

NHRC notice to Bihar prisons chief over 'poor food quality' in Begusarai jail

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that poor quality of food i being served to the prisoners in Begusarai Jail, it said. Besides, on the quality of food, the report should also include the status of other basic facilities for the prisoners in other jails of the state, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:26 IST
NHRC notice to Bihar prisons chief over 'poor food quality' in Begusarai jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Bihar prisons chief over reports that poor-quality of food was allegedly being served to inmates at a jail in Begusarai, an official statement said on Monday.

The NHRC has issued the notice to the Director General of Prisons, Bihar, seeking a report within six weeks, the rights panel said in a statement. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that ''poor quality of food'' i being served to the prisoners in Begusarai Jail, it said. Besides, on the quality of food, the report should also include the status of other basic facilities for the prisoners in other jails of the state, it said. According to the media report, the matter came to the notice when a prisoner, lodged in the Begusarai Jail, approached the Secretary, of District Legal Services Authority, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022