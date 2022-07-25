Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher at start of big earnings week

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week and results from some of the biggest companies to assess the impact of a strong dollar and soaring inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.64 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 31,950.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.09 points, or 0.10%, at 3,965.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.85 points, or 0.03%, to 11,837.96 at the opening bell.

