Maha: Three burglars arrested in Latur district

Three suspected burglars were arrested by Latur police and a car and other stolen items worth Rs 7.37 lakh recovered, an official said on Monday. They were identified as Lakhan alias Amardeep Dasharath Jogdand 29, Kishor alias Pappu Kashinath Jogdand 39, and Pravin alias Donya Chandrakant Mane 31 , the official said.Police recovered a mobile phone and a car worth Rs 7.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:56 IST
Three suspected burglars were arrested by Latur police and a car and other stolen items worth Rs 7.37 lakh recovered, an official said on Monday. The trio was arrested from Shepwadi village on Parali-Ambejogai Road on Saturday. They were identified as Lakhan alias Amardeep Dasharath Jogdand (29), Kishor alias Pappu Kashinath Jogdand (39), and Pravin alias Donya Chandrakant Mane (31) , the official said.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a car worth Rs 7. 37 lakh from the accused. The accused were remanded in police custody till July 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

