2 held in Rajasthan' Churu with 8kg opium

Two alleged smugglers were arrested with over 8kg opium worth Rs 15 lakh in their possession in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Monday.

The two were intercepted by a police team from Dhudhwakhara near Sirsali Village here.

They were found riding an unregistered bike from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, and were allegedly on their way to deliver the consignment in Haryana’s Sirsa, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Churu) Digant Anand said a special campaign is being run against drug smuggling. Around 8.100 kg opium having an estimated value of Rs 15 lakh was seized, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Vijay Rajpur, 22, and Badri Lal alias Ajay, 23, both residents of Mandsaur, police said.

A case has been registered against them under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they are being interrogated, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)