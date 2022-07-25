India, B'desh vow to strengthen coordination on consular issues

India and Bangladesh on Monday held discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination on consular issues, including finalization of Standard Operating Procedures for repatriation of each other's detained nationals and early release of detained fishermen.

The 3rd India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue was held in Dhaka with Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) heading the Indian delegation, and the Bangladeshi delegation led by Mashfee binte Shams, Secretary (East), Bangladesh Foreign Ministry. The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The discussions were held on finalization of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for repatriation of each other's detained nationals and early release of detained fishermen. It was agreed that more intensive implementation of provisions under the Revised Travel Arrangements (2018), relating to tourist, student and business visas, and further liberalization of visa procedures and entry and exit norms would further enhance ease of travel, the statement said.

Both sides welcomed the close cooperation between law enforcement agencies to prevent terrorism, cross-border crimes, and to increase mutual legal assistance.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards citizen-centric consular mechanisms, the MEA said.

Noting the unique friendship and special bond between the two countries, especially in this 50th anniversary year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, they agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through easier and more extensive people-to-people exchanges. The next Consular Dialogue will be scheduled in New Delhi.

