Left Menu

India, B'desh vow to strengthen coordination on consular issues

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.The discussions were held on finalization of Standard Operating Procedures SOPs for repatriation of each others detained nationals and early release of detained fishermen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:45 IST
India, B'desh vow to strengthen coordination on consular issues
  • Country:
  • India

India and Bangladesh on Monday held discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination on consular issues, including finalization of Standard Operating Procedures for repatriation of each other's detained nationals and early release of detained fishermen.

The 3rd India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue was held in Dhaka with Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) heading the Indian delegation, and the Bangladeshi delegation led by Mashfee binte Shams, Secretary (East), Bangladesh Foreign Ministry. The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The discussions were held on finalization of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for repatriation of each other's detained nationals and early release of detained fishermen. It was agreed that more intensive implementation of provisions under the Revised Travel Arrangements (2018), relating to tourist, student and business visas, and further liberalization of visa procedures and entry and exit norms would further enhance ease of travel, the statement said.

Both sides welcomed the close cooperation between law enforcement agencies to prevent terrorism, cross-border crimes, and to increase mutual legal assistance.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards citizen-centric consular mechanisms, the MEA said.

Noting the unique friendship and special bond between the two countries, especially in this 50th anniversary year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, they agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through easier and more extensive people-to-people exchanges. The next Consular Dialogue will be scheduled in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022