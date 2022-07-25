Left Menu

Assam: Properties of man accused of cattle smuggling attached

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:22 IST
Properties worth over Rs 1 crore of a man accused of cattle smuggling were attached by the police in Assam's Dhubri district on Monday, an officer said.

The attached properties of Samsul Hoque alias Gabbar Singh are worth Rs 1,02,01,202, Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said.

It includes land at five places and two bank accounts, he said.

The properties were attached as per the provisions of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2021, he added.

Hoque was arrested on July 2 in cattle smuggling cases.

He allegedly smuggled cattle to Bangladesh, police said.

This is the third such case in which the properties of a suspected cattle smuggler have been attached, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

