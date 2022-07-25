Left Menu

Chilean breast cancer survivors row as therapy for body and soul

For the Chilean women of "Fortale-Senos Chile", rowing isn't just a sport, but an activity that aids physical recovery from breast cancer and provides an important support group. The circular and repetitive movement helps the rehabilitation process, especially after surgery, while the community provides a sense of unity. "This is not only for the body; it is also for the soul," said Paula Farias, who leads the group.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:47 IST
For the Chilean women of "Fortale-Senos Chile", rowing isn't just a sport, but an activity that aids physical recovery from breast cancer and provides an important support group. The circular and repetitive movement helps the rehabilitation process, especially after surgery, while the community provides a sense of unity.

"This is not only for the body; it is also for the soul," said Paula Farias, who leads the group. "We all came timidly and now it is a fully formed team; we support each other." That team now has bigger aspirations: to travel to an international meeting of rowers in Brazil this October.

"This is giving us a new paradigm, a new horizon," Farias said. "Our attitude towards life is different."

