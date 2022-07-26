Canada police say three dead in British Columbia shooting
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 00:11 IST
A mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia left three people dead, including the suspected shooter, police said in a statement.
Four people were shot in the city of Langley. Police had earlier issued alerts asking residents to stay away from the area of the incident.
