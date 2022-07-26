Left Menu

Canada police say three dead in British Columbia shooting

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 00:11 IST
A mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia left three people dead, including the suspected shooter, police said in a statement.

Four people were shot in the city of Langley. Police had earlier issued alerts asking residents to stay away from the area of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

