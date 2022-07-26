Left Menu

ASEAN chair calls timing of Myanmar executions 'highly reprehensible'

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 08:56 IST
ASEAN chair Cambodia has called the timing of the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists "highly reprehensible" and said it has presented a gross lack of will to support the bloc's peace efforts in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, dated July 25, Cambodia, which heads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year, said it was extremely saddened and deeply troubled by the executions. It said the executions were a setback, just a week ahead of an ASEAN ministerial meeting.

