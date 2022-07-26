AP CM's tour of flood-hit Konaseema on Tuesday

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting several villages that have been reeling under the impact of a massive flood in river Godavari in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Konaseema was one of the five districts worst affected by the flood that peaked at 25.80 lakh cusecs on July 16.

Over 1.96 lakh people were hit by the flood which left 53 villages inundated in the district.

Of the seven persons killed in the flood over the past few days, five were from the Konaseema district.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts on July 15 but came under severe attack from the opposition parties for avoiding a personal visit to console the victims.

The opposition parties have been alleging that the government left the flood-affected people in the lurch as the promised aid was not properly distributed.

The ruling YSR Congress countered this saying about 94,000 families were paid Rs 2,000 each as immediate relief.

Government advisor S R K Reddy said 25 kg of rice and other essential commodities were also distributed to the affected families.

''The Chief Minister made it clear that he will tour the flood-hit areas only after necessary help reached the affected people. He had given necessary instructions to the officials to handle the situation effectively, giving no scope for complaints,'' Reddy said.

The Chief Minister, after touring the villages, will reach Rajamahendravaram in the evening and conduct a review meeting on the flood situation and the aftermath.

