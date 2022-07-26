Lightning kills 2 in Jharkhand
Two persons including a woman were killed when lightning struck them in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.
The victims Balram Yadav (56) and Manmati Devi (45) were grazing cattle in a field when thunderbolt struck, killing them on the spot on Monday, the police said.
The bodies have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.
Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde told PTI that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh would be provided to the victims family from Disaster Management fund.
