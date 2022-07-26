Left Menu

Nanaia Mahuta condemns executions in Myanmar

“Aotearoa New Zealand has a strong and long standing opposition to the death penalty in all cases and under all circumstances,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-07-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 11:11 IST
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade engaged with the Myanmar Embassy in Canberra to convey New Zealand’s concerns and objections in mid-June. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has condemned the executions of four people, including pro-democracy activists and opposition leaders, in Myanmar.

"Aotearoa New Zealand has a strong and long standing opposition to the death penalty in all cases and under all circumstances," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"This was a barbaric act by Myanmar's military regime. New Zealand condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms.

"Our sympathies are with the families and loved ones of the victims.

"We made our views known to Myanmar prior to the executions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade engaged with the Myanmar Embassy in Canberra to convey New Zealand's concerns and objections in mid-June.

"We have been working with others to find avenues for influence and also raised the issue at a Human Rights Council session in Geneva on 14 June.

"Aotearoa New Zealand condemns the military coup in Myanmar and the on-going violence against civilians. We call on the military regime to immediately end the violence, adhere to ASEAN's Five Point Consensus and release all political prisoners including foreign nationals," said Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

