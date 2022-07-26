Andhra CM reviews resource mobilisation strategies in the state for projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the resource mobilisation strategies in the state and directed officials of various departments to take note of the schemes and projects of the state. Chief Minister Reddy directed the officials to put up a huge poster of ACB with toll-free complaint numbers in all government offices, and hospitals within three weeks during the resource mobilization review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the expected source of revenue to the state from GST, Excise, Stamps, Mines, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD), Transport, and Forest departments for the year 2022. Forest department officials informed the Chief Minister that in the next one month, Red Sanders exports permission would come from the Centre and global tender will be called for 5376 metric tonnes. Noting the submission, Chief Minister Jagan directed the officials to update the stocks of red sanders monthly and act against erring officials if there is a data mismatch.

Chief Minister Jagan instructed the Mining officials to increase the number of coal production operating areas and double the units on or before 2022. "To decrease the import of coal and its dependency from abroad, we should increase the number of operating mines," said the Chief Minister.

The officials also highlighted the mining department works appreciated by the Centre with the 'Khanija Vikas' award and Rs 2.4 crore incentive for the best practices regarding exploration, auctioning and monitoring of mining activities. "Direct Mahila Police from Grama Sachivalayam to give a compliance report from the village regarding ID liquor activities so that it will be stopped at the early stage. Proper orientation should be given to Mahila Police, and get a report every week," added the Chief Minister.

" During the ID liquor vehicle check, cases should be filed against the owner of the vehicle along with the driver. Further, at least conduct one surprise check at every liquor shop per month at random, and the raids should be on par with the Income Tax department so that collusion would not happen," said the Chief Minister. He also stated that strong action will be taken against any political nexus with ID liquor sale and said, "Cases should be filed against people for ID liquor under non-bailable cases. Any political nexus with ID liquor sale should be exposed and shamed apart from strong action against all."

To clean up the corruption in sub-registrar offices in the state, Chief Minister directed the officials to come up with innovative ideas to curb it. Further, a poster containing the ACB toll-free number should be displayed in all government offices in the state within three weeks as per CM's instructions. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to publicize the services offered in registration offices in Sachivalayams so that people own the right and legitimize their belongings.

Further to improve the revenue collection, officials requested the Chief Minister for special revision of the market value of lands in certain areas. E-stamp registration to remove corruption, digitization of old records, and improve the infra at Sachivalayams, which would act as registration centers were also discussed in the meeting. Earlier in the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation ( APMDC) contributed Rs. 5 crores to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) towards relief measures in the Godavari flood-affected areas. (ANI)

