Actor Vineeth Thattil arrested on attempt to murder charges

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vineeth Thattil was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man from Alappuzha, police said.

Police said Thattil (45) was arrested for assaulting Alappuzha-native Alex on July 24 that led to the latter getting hospitalised.

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Thattil, police said.

''Alex complained to police yesterday that he was assaulted by Thattil. Alex is currently hospitalised,'' police said.

Apparently, Thattil owed some money to Alex and was assaulted when Alex came asking for it, police said.

The actor was arrested today and will be produced before the court. He has acted in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Angamally Diaries, Aadu 2 among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

