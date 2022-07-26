Left Menu

CBI arrests Regional Labour Commissioner in Jaipur for accepting bribes

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Licensing Officer and Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) of Jaipur for demanding and accepting bribes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:46 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Licensing Officer and Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) of Jaipur for demanding and accepting bribes. The accused was identified as Giriraj Verma, Licensing Officer and Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Kendriya Sadan, Vidyadhar, Jaipur.

A case was registered against Verma on allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from the proprietor of a private firm based at Jaipur in lieu of issuing a labour license. The said firm is engaged in the business of providing labour or employees to IDBI Bank on a contract basis.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused is being produced before the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jaipur. (ANI)

