Collector office employee, broker held for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Tuesday arrested a junior assistant and his aide at Hanumangarh District Collector's office for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Junior Assistant Subhash Swami and a broker Jagroop Singh, a private person, have been arrested at the District Collector Office Hanumangarh in connection with a bribery case, an ACB spokesperson said. He said that the arrests were made on a complaint given by a person, who alleged that after the death of his father due to COVID, the accused demanded Rs 2.50 lakh bribe to process his file and get the approval of the state government to provide assistance of Rs 50 lakh payable to a corona warrior.

After verifying the complaint, an ACB team arrested Swami accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh through his broker Jagroop Singh.

A search is on at the residence and other places of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)