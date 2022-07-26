Senior citizen attacked with hammer in Mumbai; one held
A senior citizen was attacked and injured by a man with a hammer over an old dispute in Wadala area of central Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in at Balaram Khedekar Marg area, where the victim, Shantaram Patil Sakat (62) was attacked by Kamlesh Narkar (40) on Monday, an official from RAK Marg police station said.
Narkar hit Sakat on the head with a hammer while he was standing near a tea shop and fled the spot, he said. The accused was subsequently apprehended from his home and was arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.
