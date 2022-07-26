NHRC calls for larger political representation to persons with disabilities

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday favoured larger political representation and involvement in decision-making for persons with disabilities.

The country's apex rights watchdog held a meeting to discuss the draft National Policy for Persons with Disabilities and many gaps and suggestions emerged. The Commission will deliberate upon all the points and come up with the relevant document which will be sent to the government, an official statement said.

Chairing the meeting, NHRC Member Dnyaneshwar M Mulay said that while working on draft policies, each document should be a ''substantive improvement'' of the previous one.

It is time to expand the cause of persons with disabilities based on the ground realities, where thoughts are turned into actions, he was quoted as saying in the statement by the NHRC.

He added that the comments and suggestions should be objective and in the right direction. Mulay emphasised that ''disability has socio-psycho-politico-cultural dimensions and the promotion and protection of the rights of persons with disabilities should be much deliberated upon''.

He favoured a ''larger political representation and involvement of persons with disabilities in the decision making'', the statement said.

He also focused on infrastructural, upskilling and relevant training needs, apart from access to justice by persons with disabilities. NHRC member M M Kumar called for increased use of artificial intelligence to help persons with disabilities while adding that coordinated efforts and technology should be used for the betterment of protection of rights of persons with disability. NHRC Secretary General D K Singh welcomed the government initiatives of the online systemic registration and issuance of certificates and ID cards for persons with disability. The gaps in the policy and implementation are to be identified, he said.

He also commented upon the challenges families and caregivers experience due to the lack of sensitisation. PTI KND RT RT

