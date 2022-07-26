Only matter of time before major incident if China continues S.China Sea behavior-U.S.

The Chinese military's "aggressive and irresponsible behavior" in the South China Sea is one of the most significant threats to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and it is only a matter of time before there is a major incident or accident, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday.

Ely Ratner, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, made the remarks at an event scheduled by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.

