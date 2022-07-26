Only matter of time before major incident if China continues S.China Sea behavior-U.S.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Chinese military's "aggressive and irresponsible behavior" in the South China Sea is one of the most significant threats to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and it is only a matter of time before there is a major incident or accident, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday.
Ely Ratner, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, made the remarks at an event scheduled by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- China Sea
- South
- Chinese
- Pentagon
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Southland oat milk producer gets $6 million investment
South Africa confirms third monkeypox case in tourist from Switzerland
South Africans urged to take part in Clear Rivers campaign
South Korea logs 5.5 bln USD of trade deficit in first 10 days of July
Mexican president heads to Washington, migration resurgence in focus