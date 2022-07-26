Assam Rifles, Mizoram police seize drugs worth Rs 28.50 lakh, two held

Security forces recovered a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 28.50 lakh and apprehended two drug peddlers in Mizoram's Champhai district. Troops of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police on Monday evening jointly conducted checking at the Zokhawthar area in Champhai district and recovered four soap cases containing 57 gm of heroin from the possession of two persons including a woman.

A police official of Champhai district said that, on Monday evening, Zokhawthar police and 8th Assam Rifles jointly conducted random checking at the outskirt of the Zokhawthar area and recovered four soap cases containing 57 grams of heroin. "The drugs were recovered from two persons identified as Lalngilneii (44 years old) and Taz Uddin (24 years old). The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 28.50 lakh," the police official said.

Lalngilneii hails from Hnahlan village in Champhai district and Taz Uddin is from Patharkandi area of Assam's Karimganj district. The police officer further said that, the drug was hidden inside a car, owned by the accused Zoramchuana of Hnahlan.

A case has been registered and further probe is on. (ANI)

