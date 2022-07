Jaishankar condoles killing of two Indian peacekeepers in Congo

India on Tuesday condoled the death of two Indian peacekeepers deployed with the UN mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo and called for the perpetrators of the ''outrageous'' attack to be brought to justice.

Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, were killed on Tuesday during violent protests.

"Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Farhan Haq, said at the daily press briefing on Tuesday that violence against the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is "continuing to escalate." He said that at the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) base in Butembo Tuesday, violent attackers snatched weapons from Congolese police and fired upon the UN uniformed personnel.

''Sadly, one military Peacekeeper and two UN police personnel were killed and another was injured. We add our voice to the acting head of MONUSCO Khassim Diagne to condemn the killing of our colleagues and to express our deepest sympathy to their families and colleagues." In response to a question by PTI on the killing of the Indian peacekeepers, Haq said, "This is something that should not have happened. It is unacceptable action. And we condemn the killing of our colleagues. We do express our deepest sympathies to the families and colleagues and of course we send our sympathies as well to the Government of India for this. I believe we've been in touch with the Indian Mission on the fallen peacekeepers," he said.

Haq said Diagne has described the violence against the UN as "absolutely unacceptable and counterproductive" given that the UN mission is in the country to work alongside local authorities, to protect civilians, deter armed groups and build the capacity of state institutions and services. Diagne called on Congolese authorities, civil society and community groups to denounce the violence.

''It is not in chaos and confusion or division that we will make progress towards stability and peace," Diagne said.

