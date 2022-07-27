"Any disease is a disease, people should stay alert of Monkeypox, not panic," said Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with all the senior officers of the state. In the high-level meeting, officials discussed the process and the importance of testing and sampling patients who fear having similar symptoms and how to create awareness among people "To stay aware and not panic". In the meeting, officials went through the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Central government. As informed by the Health Minister, all the civil surgeons are informed to stay vigilant if ever they come across any similar symptoms prevailing in any part of the state.

Minister Pandey also informed, "We have instructed all the civil surgeons to publicise the issue by holding a general meeting with all the subordinates briefing them about the requirement of staying alert with the situation and to conduct testing and sampling on time with vigilance." The minister also requested all to stay aware and follow the guidelines issued regarding the novel disease.

He further said, "As per the information that we are receiving about the existing Monkeypox cases from Kerala, we got to know that they all are in a stable condition and there is no news of any casualty, which is a good sign. However, any disease is a disease and we need to stay alert and follow the guidelines". When asked about the well-being of the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Minister Mangal Pandey said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also following the protocol of Corona and he will be fine very soon."

So far, India has reported as many as 4 positive cases of Monkeypox, on July 24, Delhi reported its first case of Monkeypox in a 31-year-old man with no travel history, said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. This was the first positive case with no travel history. "As of now, there are 4 monkeypox cases in India. Govt has taken proactive measures several weeks ago. Screening is being done at airports. 15 laboratories have been set up. The situation is under control and there is no need to panic," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog on Tuesday. (ANI)

