Left Menu

Bangladesh seeking IMF loan, finance minister confirms -paper

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 27-07-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 09:57 IST
Bangladesh seeking IMF loan, finance minister confirms -paper
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has asked the International Monetary Fund to start negotiations for a loan, the finance minister told the Prothom Alo newspaper, while adding that the macroeconomic situation was "no way in trouble".

The minister, A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal, said, "The IMF was requested to start a formal negotiation to obtain loans for balance of payments and budget assistance," adding that he hoped to see an IMF mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022