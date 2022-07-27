Bangladesh seeking IMF loan, finance minister confirms -paper

Bangladesh has asked the International Monetary Fund to start negotiations for a loan, the finance minister told the Prothom Alo newspaper, while adding that the macroeconomic situation was "no way in trouble".

The minister, A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal, said, "The IMF was requested to start a formal negotiation to obtain loans for balance of payments and budget assistance," adding that he hoped to see an IMF mission.

