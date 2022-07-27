E-court fee system launched in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee has launched the e-court fee system in the state in an attempt to help ease the process of payments made in the courts, officials said.

The e-court fee system is an internet-based application that gives people the convenience of making payments without hassles involved in obtaining physical judicial stamps. Meghalaya is the 17th state in the country to implement the system, the officials said.

Speaking on the occasion on Tuesday, Justice Sanjib Banerjee said that it was an “important and memorable day'' for Meghalaya as the system would ease of the process of getting access to justice to a certain extent. He expressed hope that members of the Bar Association would acquaint themselves with the new application.

Law Minister James P K Sangma, during the launch programme, said the system would be of benefit to people and the government alike with its faster processing mechanism, safe and accurate collection technique and single point remittance.

