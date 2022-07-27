Common portal for recommendations of govt awards launched

A common portal has been launched by the government for recommendations and nominations of all official awards, including the Padma awards, to ensure transparency and public partnership.

The portal -- awards.gov.in -- facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals or organisations for various awards instituted by the government of India, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The ''Rashtriya Puraskar'' portal has been developed to bring all the awards of various ministries, departments and agencies of the government of India on one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership (''jan bhagidari''), the statement said.

Currently, the nominations or recommendations for several awards, including the Padma awards, are open.

For the Padma awards, the last date for nominations or recommendations is September 15, for the national award for senior citizens -- ''Vayoshreshtha Samman'' -- the last date is August 18, for the national awards for institutions engaged in empowering persons with disabilities-2021, the last date is August 28.

The last date for nominations or recommendations for the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is August 31, the last date for the Sardar Patel National Unity award is July 31, the last date for the National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse is July 30.

