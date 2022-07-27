Left Menu

15 Amarnath pilgrims died due to flash floods: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:20 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Fifteen pilgrims died due to flash floods during the Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai told Rajya Sabha that no person has been reported missing after the deluge on July 8.

''As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood,'' he said replying to a written question.

Rai said various government agencies like the NDRF, the SDRF, Army, CAPFs, and Union Territory government officials were deployed for search operations, rescue, and relief of the pilgrims.

The pilgrims were immediately evacuated to safer places and camps and provided accommodation and food while the injured pilgrims were moved to the nearest medical facilities, he said.

