Rajasthan policeman suspended over involvement in undertrial prisoner's death

A Rajasthan Police constable was on Wednesday suspended over his alleged involvement in the death of an undertrial prisoner in Churu, officials said.

Jitendra was posted at the Sardarshahar police station and is one of the six accused named in the FIR lodged by the family members of the prisoner -- Chhagan Lal.

The accused, including five jail staffers, have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Churu, Rajendra Meena said the constable was suspended on Wednesday.

Lal died under mysterious circumstances in Churu district jail on Monday night. He was booked under the POCSO Act and had been in judicial custody since May. The constable is the cousin of the minor girl targeted by Lal.

According to the family members of the accused, he was regularly beaten inside the jail at the behest of Jitendra.

Lal's father Poonam Chand said, on Monday evening, the family members had received a call from him complaining of physical assault and a threat to his life inside the jail.

He repeatedly requested us to get him out on bail, said Chand, who lodged a complaint against the accused on Tuesday.

The family members accepted the body after the action was taken against the constable, the additional SP said.

