A court here sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for kidnapping a minor for ransom in 2016.Government advocate Pawan Kumar Dubey on Wednesday said, Three people -- Brajesh Shukla, his wife Shalini Shukla and Sujata Thapa -- were arrested by the police for kidnapping a boy and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the family. Dubey said Thapa confessed to the crime but her case was taken up by the Juvenile Justice Board as she was a minor when the incident took place.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:32 IST
Woman gets life term for kidnapping boy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for kidnapping a minor for ransom in 2016.

Government advocate Pawan Kumar Dubey on Wednesday said, ''Three people -- Brajesh Shukla, his wife Shalini Shukla and Sujata Thapa -- were arrested by the police for kidnapping a boy and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the family.'' Dubey said Thapa confessed to the crime but her case was taken up by the Juvenile Justice Board as she was a minor when the incident took place. Brajesh Shukla died while the case was under trial.

Additional Sessions Judge (First) Intekhab Alam convicted Shalini Shukla on Tuesday after hearing the arguments in the case. The court sentenced her to life imprisonment and also slapped her with a fine of Rs 25,000, Dubey said.

