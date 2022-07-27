German cabinet earmarks 25.4 bln eur for climate fund for 2023 - Lindner
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:49 IST
The German cabinet has earmarked 25.4 billion euros ($25.8 billion) for expenditure in 2023 by a climate fund it approved last year to speed up the transition towards a green economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.
The sum includes 16.9 billion euros for spending on more efficient buildings, with a focus on the renovation of existing buildings, Lindner added. ($1 = 0.9838 euros)
